BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,406 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
IJS stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
