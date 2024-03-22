BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $205.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.69. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.78 and a one year high of $209.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.72%.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

