BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $129.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $129.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

