BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,927,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,063,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,208.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,511,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,849 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

