BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.69 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.18 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
