BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

