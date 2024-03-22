BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,644,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,528,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 42.8% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $481.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.72 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $458.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.40. The firm has a market cap of $385.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

