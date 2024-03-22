BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. McDonald’s makes up 0.1% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

MCD opened at $283.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

