BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after buying an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after buying an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.66 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

