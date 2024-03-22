BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $184.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.34 and its 200 day moving average is $167.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.