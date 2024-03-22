Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.37

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.37 and traded as high as $14.51. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 35,713 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
