Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,851 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of Boston Properties worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Boston Properties by 32.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BXP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

BXP opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

