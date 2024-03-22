Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,133 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $206.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

