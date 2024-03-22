Brokers Offer Predictions for HashiCorp, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of HashiCorp in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HashiCorp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HashiCorp’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.
HashiCorp Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of HCP stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 94.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $822,201.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,751,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,425.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $822,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,751,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,948 shares of company stock worth $4,181,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
