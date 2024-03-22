Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average is $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

