Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys Shares of 233 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 73,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Xylem by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.