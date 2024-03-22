Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $26,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,507,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 1,191,895 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,105,427.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $115.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $116.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

