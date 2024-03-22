Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $27,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

