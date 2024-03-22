Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GIS opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

