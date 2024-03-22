Bruce John Griffin Sells 369,000 Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW) Stock

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) Director Bruce John Griffin sold 369,000 shares of Mawson Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$206,640.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 13.85. Mawson Gold Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

