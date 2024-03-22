Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 83,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,944,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
Bullfrog AI Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock worth $261,210 in the last three months.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI
About Bullfrog AI
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bullfrog AI
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.