Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 83,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,944,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock worth $261,210 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

About Bullfrog AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFRG. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bullfrog AI by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

