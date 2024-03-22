Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,563 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Cadence Bank worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,244,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after buying an additional 228,289 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,116,000 after purchasing an additional 178,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after purchasing an additional 182,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after acquiring an additional 330,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

