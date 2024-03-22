Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.78

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.54. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 175,329 shares.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 207,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.