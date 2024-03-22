Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.78

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.54. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 175,329 shares.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.