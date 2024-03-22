Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.65

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.65 and traded as high as C$8.65. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$8.51, with a volume of 74,052 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canaccord Genuity Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.29.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$869.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$389.14 million for the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0207824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -113.33%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

