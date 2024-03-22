Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,515 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Capri worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capri alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth about $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,352,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,231,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,090,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $52,347,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.