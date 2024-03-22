CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Up to $80.85

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.85, but opened at $82.82. CarMax shares last traded at $82.81, with a volume of 156,529 shares traded.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after buying an additional 222,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.