Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,095.91

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,095.91 ($13.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,226.50 ($15.61). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,204.50 ($15.33), with a volume of 514,721 shares changing hands.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 463.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,095.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24,090.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.55.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.