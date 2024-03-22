Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as high as C$0.87. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 47,710 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CET. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Cathedral Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

