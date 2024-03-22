CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CDW by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $75,222,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $66,992,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CDW by 91.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after purchasing an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW opened at $254.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.53 and a 200-day moving average of $221.17. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $255.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

