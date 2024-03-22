CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CF Industries worth $18,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CF Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after acquiring an additional 276,333 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CF Industries by 87.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,980,000 after acquiring an additional 211,913 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

