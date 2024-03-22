Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $32.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.48.

NYSE CHWY opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 796.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,076,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

