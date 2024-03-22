Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHWY. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.48.

Chewy Stock Down 10.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. Chewy has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 796.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

