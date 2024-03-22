Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Chewy Trading Down 10.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of CHWY opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.00, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. Chewy has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

