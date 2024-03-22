Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Trading 11.8% Higher

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.88. 324,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 851,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Clean Energy Technologies Trading Up 11.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Technologies by 77.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

