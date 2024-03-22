CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CME stock opened at $216.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

