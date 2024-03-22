Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.06

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.06 and traded as high as $76.44. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 153,623 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNS. TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $219,594.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,716.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,675.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $219,594.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,716.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,009,713. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

