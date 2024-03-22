Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,253 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Comerica worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 9.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Comerica by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Comerica by 25.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

