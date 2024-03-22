Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

