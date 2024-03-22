CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.91 and last traded at $37.90. Approximately 22,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 14,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CompX International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

CompX International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $466.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.75.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

CompX International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Institutional Trading of CompX International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

