Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.83

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.83 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 89.70 ($1.14). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.11), with a volume of 163,199 shares trading hands.

Concurrent Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4,375.00 and a beta of 0.73.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

