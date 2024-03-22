Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.85

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $10.95. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 3,542 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 126.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,366,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after buying an additional 761,592 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 718.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 490,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 430,969 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 117,751.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 336,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 184,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 461,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 168,503 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

