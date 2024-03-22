Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOLU) Shares Up 0.3%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLU – Free Report) by 1,555.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
