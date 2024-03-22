Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 137.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.48 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.03, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

