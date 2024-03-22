Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $78.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

