Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Sells $225,283.75 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76.

On Thursday, January 4th, K Christopher Farkas purchased 51 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $189.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,655.32.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $246.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $247.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.70 and a 200-day moving average of $216.92.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

