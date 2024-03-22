David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $175,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,750.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CIEN opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

