Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.41. 20,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 12,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Decisionpoint Systems Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $64.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Decisionpoint Systems stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of Decisionpoint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

