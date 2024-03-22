Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,995 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Walker & Dunlop worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $3,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 115.7% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 388,478 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $1,959,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,765,868.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $1,959,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,765,868.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,074 shares of company stock worth $6,288,055 over the last ninety days. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.52. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 81.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

