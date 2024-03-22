Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,910 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Fox Factory worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Bank of America cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Fox Factory Stock Up 2.1 %

FOXF opened at $49.47 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

