Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 5,648 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of International Game Technology worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Price Performance

IGT stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IGT

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.